Katherine "Kitty" Mary Smith
Reno - Katherine "Kitty" Mary Smith, 98, was born March 13, 1921 to Frank and Katherine (Ebertowski) Riske, the 8th of 13 children in Minto, North Dakota and passed away peacefully, October 4, 2019.
She grew up as a hard working North Dakota farm girl then moved to California before the war where she met her husband, Henry Smith and married May 17, 1941. They lived in Orange County and with hard work and love they raised a family of 6 boys. She loved gardening and had a green thumb. She was a regular volunteer decorating and cooking for the senior lunches at her parish, St. Pius V. She loved playing cards with family and especially her grandchildren, and she liked to win! Every Friday, you would find her at Millie's Beauty Shop. She lost her husband in 1981 and eventually moved to Carson City in 1989 along with 2 of her sisters and their husbands. She was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Parish community. The last few years were spent in Reno.
She is survived by 4 sons: Phillip (Janet), Michael (Susan), Christopher (Kathie), and Stephen (Joni); 10 grandchildren; Randy, David, Robin, Dana, Jeremy, Daniel, Kristin, Jennifer, Justin, and Gregory, 12 great-grandchildren; Michael, Sarah, Sara, Ryan, Tyler, Cody, Bryce, Jack, Henry, Josephine, Olivia, and Sloane; and 2 great-great grandchildren, Hunter and Cadence; her sister, Irene; and many nieces and nephews. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband Henry; 2 sons, Gary and William; and grandson, Josh; her parents, and 11 of her brothers and sisters.
A rosary service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 6 pm at Walton's Sierra Chapel, 875 West Second Street, Reno, NV. Viewing will be from 4-6 that same day. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, 310 West Second Street in Reno. She loved flowers of all kinds or please donate to in her memory.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019