Katherine "Kathy" (Lane) Records
Reno - Katherine "Kathy" (Lane) Records passed peacefully on August 31, 2020 in Reno, NV surrounded by her daughters.
Kathy was born 74 years ago on September 16th, in Honolulu, HI to James and Kimie Lane. She was raised in Maui, HI and attended Kaunoa School before graduating from Baldwin High School in 1963. Kathy earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Pacific University in Forest Grove, OR. She went on to earn her Master's Degree focusing on foundational reading education from Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA. Shortly after, while teaching in Portland, OR, she met her lifelong love, Charles "Skip" Records. Kathy and Skip were married in Maui, HI in August of 1969.
Kathy and Skip settled in Reno, NV where Kathy excelled professionally as a teacher. Kathy was privileged to work with the amazing staff and families at Natchez Elementary School in Wadsworth, NV. She often remarked that she never felt more embraced by a school and a community than she did while working there. She continued her career teaching at Robert Mitchell Elementary School in Sparks, NV and Traner Middle School in Reno, NV where she was infinitely inspired by the hard-working nature and determined drive of her students. Kathy was among the first teachers to teach at Billinghurst Middle School from it's opening in 1990 in Reno, NV where she was honored to work with some of the finest educators in Washoe County School District. She commented that the staff at Billinghurst was a team like none other. The positive energy and "Bighorn Attitude" were infectious. Kathy touched countless lives throughout her career, and would often be recognized in the community by former students who were eager to express their heartfelt gratitude towards her for teaching them to read.
After retiring from Washoe County School District in 2006, Kathy and Skip split their time between Maui and Reno where they were able to reconnect with former friends and colleagues. Kathy continued to follow her passion in education. She was hired as a long-term substitute both at Maui High School, and various schools in Reno. More recently, Kathy worked at Roy Gomm Elementary School as their Kindergarten and 1st grade teacher aide. The children brought her so much joy. Kathy was an active member in the Assistance League of Reno volunteering much of her time in the Senior Sampler gift shop.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother and father and her husband Skip Records. She is survived by daughters Joa Records and Allison Records, her brother-in-law, John Records, her sister-in-law, Micki Records, her niece, Stephanie (Cameron) Dalton, her nephew, Jeremy (Jennifer) Records, and her grandchildren who lit up her world, Kailer and Kiena Mattick.
Those who met Kathy along the walking path or along the path of life knew that Kathy smiled from her heart - every time. Every greeting, every goodbye, every "hi, how are you?" came directly from her heart. She brightened days, she absorbed tears, and she turned bad days into laughable memories. Kathy was the kind of mother who stayed up late to help with last minute book reports, cooked two separate dinners to accommodate her children's busy extra-curricular schedules, and knew that frozen yogurt was the best Band-Aid for a scraped knee or a bruised heart. Kathy will forever be remembered as a kind, gentle, humble, loving woman who found joy and passion in helping others. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, teacher, colleague, and friend who will be loved forever and missed beyond measure.
In accordance with Kathy's wishes, a funeral will not be held. A celebration of life will be hosted at a later date when we can safely gather in commemoration of Kathy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be offered as a donation to the Roy Gomm Elementary School Library Fund in Kathy's honor to continue to advocate for children's literacy. Checks can be made payable to Roy Gomm Elementary School. Please send or bring donations to Roy Gomm Elementary School, 4000 Mayberry Dr., Reno, NV 89519.
