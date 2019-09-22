|
Kathleen Ann Hoff
Reno - Kathleen was born 3/26/1947 to Michael and Marion Student. She succumbed to the devastating effects of ALS on 9/11/2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, friend and Reno native. She received her Master's in Education from the University of Nevada, Reno and went on to teach grade school until her retirement in 2009 where she received a distinguished teachers award. She was a passionate, talented watercolor artist with numerous prizes. When not painting or volunteering as a docent at the Nevada Museum of Art or in the WCSD art programs she enjoyed travel, camping, hiking, photography and gardening and was a voracious reader. Her creativity extended beyond the arts to the kitchen where she excelled. She is survived by her loving husband Doug Hoff, son Justin, daughter in-law Karina, grandson Aidan, brother Mike Student, niece Emily Student and nephew Trevor Student. Her beautiful smile, warm heart and infectious laugh will live on in our memories. Please consider donations to: ALS Association Nevada Chapter 3191 East Warm Springs, Las Vegas NV 89120
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 22, 2019