Kathleen C. Hunter
1919 - 2020
Kathleen C. Hunter

Reno - Kathleen C. Hunter, resident of Reno, Nevada passed away on July 11th, 2020.

Kathleen was born on November 24th, 1919 to parents, Alexander Jessiman and Elizabeth McIntosh, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. She received her Bachelor of Science in Public Health from San Francisco State University. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years and was a nurse in the Canadian Army during WWII.

Kathleen was a faithful Presbyterian and loved to travel and garden. She met and married Arthur Hunter on February 22nd, 1946 whom preceded her in death.

Kathleen is survived by her sons, Jim Hunter from Reno, NV., Doug Hunter, from Colorado Springs, CO., and Ron Hunter from Truckee, CA.; grandchildren, Jenni, Jeff, Alex, Katie, Jeremy, and Amber; and great-grandchildren, Hank, Calvin, & Ronan.

She will be put to rest at Chapel of the Chimes Hayward. A Celebration of Life will follow at a further date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Red Cross or the Salvation Army.

The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Kathleen's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
