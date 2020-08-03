Kathleen C. Hunter
Reno - Kathleen C. Hunter, resident of Reno, Nevada passed away on July 11, 2020. Kay was born on November 24th, 1919 to parents, Alexander Jessiman and Elizabeth McIntosh, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. She worked as a registered nurse for her entire career and was a nurse in the Canadian Army during World War II. After moving to California with her family in the early fifties, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health from San Francisco State University.
Kay married Arthur Hunter on February 22, 1946 whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Jim Hunter from Reno, NV, Doug Hunter from Colorado Springs, CO, and Ron Hunter from Truckee, CA: grandchildren, Jenni, Jeff, Alex, Katie, Jeremy, and Amber: great grandchildren, Kesslyn, Finley, Landon, Hank, Calvin, and Ronan.
Kay loved to travel and garden. She liked nothing better than to go on long car drives with her husband Art, and later in life with her sons.
Kay was put to rest at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, CA., joining her husband there. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Red Cross or the Salvation Army.
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Kathleen's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com