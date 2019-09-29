|
|
Kathleen "Pat" Clark
Reno - July 28th, 1939-September 19th, 2019
It is with great sadness, that we announce the peaceful passing of Kathleen "Pat" Clark.
The youngest child of James and Clotilde Hamill, she was born and raised in San Francisco, CA. She attended St. James Grammar School and Presentation Girls Catholic High School. Pat married in 1958 and moved to Reno in 1962. Reno remained her home.
In addition to being a mother, loving her daughters with her whole heart and soul, Pat worked as a court transcriber for fifteen years. She typed with a speed and accuracy that defied description. She went on to take a position with the City of Reno as a secretary to the Assistant City Manager. She remained there until her retirement in 2004.
Pat was unfailingly helpful, always happy to help solve a problem or lend an ear, no matter the hour of the day. She was a devoted animal lover, a prolific and expert seamstress, and an admittedly mediocre cook. She had a smile and kind words for everyone.
Pat was a tall and elegant lady. She encouraged her girls to love being tall, stand up straight, and never slouch. She was very practical, responsible, and resourceful, but insisted one should never buy cheap shoes. This she passed on from her mother.
Pat was very proud of her daughters and 5 grandchildren, and they too, loved their "Grandma Pat".
Pat was married three times in her life. She married Tonnis Lubbers in 1958, father of their three daughters. She was married to Raymond Jayo for 23 years and she was preceded in death by her third husband of 16 years, Lauren Clark, in 2013.
Pat is survived by her three daughters, Ingrid Lubbers (Reed Thomas), Sonja Sybeldon (Steve), and Yvonne Anxo (John). She had five grandchildren; Dominic Anxo (Tassiana), Grace Reece (Kevin), Sofia Anxo, Gabrielle Tollner (Jed), Lianna Sybeldon, and great-granddaughter Ayla Tollner. Pat is also survived by her brother, Dr. James Hamill, sister, Glenore Flanders, and many nieces and nephews.
Words cannot adequately express our gratitude for the constant and loving care provided by the staff at The Seasons of Reno, Assisted Living and ultimately Memory Care. If you feel all is not right with the world, and goodness does not prevail, you can be assured that God's love and work is present here.
Kindred Hospice guided our mother through her final time. The love, compassion and support we, and our mother received, will never be forgotten.
Many years ago Pat made arrangements for her remains to be donated to further medical research. These wishes were fulfilled and facilitated by Walton's Funeral Home.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date. If you would like to remember our mother, please take a moment to feed some ducks, …preferably corn. Pat's family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Kathleen's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 29, 2019