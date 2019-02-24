Kathleen Ellis Van Horn



Reno - Kathleen (Kathy) Ellis Van Horn passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, with her family by her side in Reno, Nevada.



Kathy is survived by her husband, Victor Van Horn of Reno, Nevada, her children, Victor Jr Van Horn (Beth) of Reno, Nevada, Justin Van Horn (Talli) of Great Falls, Montana, Christine Van Horn (partner Kevin Barnes) of Reno, Nevada and Casey Van Horn of Reno, Nevada, her grandchildren Hailey Krebsbach of Phoenix, Arizona, Cole Azar of Great Falls, Montana, and Chance Barnes of Reno, Nevada. She is also survived by her siblings, Thomas L. Ellis (Charlotte) of Rathdrum, Idaho, Betty Ellis (partner Larry Hill) of Spokane, Washington, Lawrence Ellis (Joan) of Washougal, Washington, Chris Ellis (Judy) of Conrad, Montana, Pat Ellis (Susan) of Bozeman, Montana and brother-in- law, Art Westwell of Dallas, Texas. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas H. and Helene (Whitney) Ellis, her sister, Laura Westwell, her maternal grandparents, Charles and Rachel Whitney and paternal grandparents, John Harry Ellis and Gertrude Loney.



She also leaves behind on her husbands family, father-in-law, Bill Campbell, Dutton, Montana, sister-in-law, Rosemary Younce of Kuna, Idaho, brother-in-laws, Carl Younce (Carla) of Cross Lake, Minnesota, David Van Horn of Dutton, Montana, Paul Van Horn of Great Falls, Montana, Joe Campbell (Cathy) of Choteau, Montana, and sister-in-law, Lynne (Ben) Knobel of Conrad, Montana. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Vivian Campbell and brother-in-law, James Younce.



Kathleen was born in Conrad, Montana, on February 17, 1958, and graduated from Conrad High School in 1976. She attended Montana State University where she met and married her husband, Victor Van Horn. They moved to Sitka, Alaska with their newborn child Victor Jr. in 1978 where she worked as the head Administrative Assistant at Sitka High School for 20 years. During those years they had two more children, Justin and Christine. After retirement the family moved to Reno, Nevada.



Kathleen was an avid reader of murder mysteries and loved to share stories with her loved ones. She loved animals, especially cats and adopted many during her lifetime. Kathleen was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church.



A viewing will be at 7:00 PM on February 28, 2019, at St. Michaels's Catholic Church in Conrad, Montana. Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Michaels Catholic Church with a viewing beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery.