Kathleen Marie Cook Gray
Reno - Kathleen Marie Cook Gray, long-time resident and active member of the community, passed peacefully away on January 4, 2020 with members of her family at her side.
Born December 7, 1925 in Kearney, Nebraska to Allen and Marguerite Cook, raised in Nebraska and Southern California, she eventually made her home in Reno in 1957. She was preceded in death by her husband, Worlin Gray and is survived by her 5 children - Leslie Gray Manning (Scott), James Gray (Charissa), Allen Gray (Deanne), David Gray (Venetia), Doug Gray (Laura) and her step-son, Richard Gray (Katherine), as well as 19 grandchildren and "bonus" grandchildren.
Kathy was a graduate of the University of Redlands and continued her education at the University of Southern California where she earned her RN. She loved flying and began her career with Pan American World Airways as a stewardess in 1948 where she met and married Worlin Gray, a Pan American pilot. She "retired" from Pan American to raise her family but managed to balance this with her work as a nurse, initially with the Reno Pediatric Clinic, then with the Washoe County School District. She went on to obtain a private pilot's license and joined "Ninety Nines," an organization for women pilots, volunteering her time for club activities. She was an active member in the Reno chapter of "World Wings International, Inc." (retired Pan American Flight Attendants) and "Folded Wings" (retired Flight Attendants in general). She was also active in AAUW (Amer. Assoc. of University Women), PEO International - a philanthropic organization promoting the advancement of women, and the USC Alumni Association. For many years, Kathy annually volunteered and staffed the information and registration booths at the annual Reno Air Races with both the Ninety Nines and her World Wings International chapter members.
Those who knew Kathy quickly learned that she was a true sports "nut" (and a fierce competitor). For many years she was a member of the Reno Tennis club and competed in numerous club round robin tournaments. Later she joined the Washoe County Women's Golf league and the Plumas Pines Women's Golf League, participating in numerous tournaments up until her 90th birthday. When she couldn't play golf anymore, you could find her at the High Sierra Lanes, competing in the women's bowling league.
A memorial service will be held in celebration of Kathy's life on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00pm at Mountain View Mortuary, 435 Stoker Avenue, Reno NV. The service and reception will be "Luau" themed in honor of Kathy's love of the South Seas. After the service, a reception will follow (location to be determined). In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in Kathy's name to the Pan American Historical Foundation - PanAm.org.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, 2020