Kathryn Elaine Dodd



Kathryn Elaine Dodd passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ronnie. She is survived by four children: Sarah Lysne, Ty Dodd, Holly Nelson, and Kelly Dodd; six grandchildren; and brothers Russ and Ethan Everest. She is remembered for her joy and enthusiasm for golf, horseback riding, entertaining, dogs, and pickle ball. She is loved and missed by her family and friends. A private burial is planned.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store