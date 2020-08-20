1/
Kathryn Elaine Dodd
Kathryn Elaine Dodd

Kathryn Elaine Dodd passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ronnie. She is survived by four children: Sarah Lysne, Ty Dodd, Holly Nelson, and Kelly Dodd; six grandchildren; and brothers Russ and Ethan Everest. She is remembered for her joy and enthusiasm for golf, horseback riding, entertaining, dogs, and pickle ball. She is loved and missed by her family and friends. A private burial is planned.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
