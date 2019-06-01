|
Kathryn Joyce Vinyard Mckee
Reno - Kathryn Joyce Vinyard Mckee, retired longtime Washoe County educator, passed away peacefully on May 13th , 2019 in Reno, NV, at the age of 91. She was born August 18, 1927 in Festus Missouri to Herbert S. and Joyce Byrd Vinyard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert McKee, her brothers Donald and Keith Vinyard, daughter Nancy J.Baty, and grandson Scott Newman. She is survived by 5 children, 12 grandchildren, a multitude of great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on June 8th, 2019, at the home of Elaine Lancaster, 570 Greenstone Drive in Reno, at 2 P.M.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 1 to June 5, 2019