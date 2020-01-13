|
Kathryn Phyllis Brenneman Hedgpeth
Phyllis passed away on December 19, 2019 in Sparks, Nevada at the age of 100.
Phyllis was born in Willows, California to Frank and Kathryn Brenneman. She had one brother, Witmer Brenneman, and three sisters: Marion Howard, Paulyne Wheeler, and Janice West.
She graduated from Willows High School in 1937 and worked for the Capital Dairy and the Willows Credit Bureau after high school.In early 1941 she did a tour of the East Coast with her cousin Mary Jane Wilson. They went to Washington D.C., New York City, and Pennsylvania She visited lots of relatives in Pennsylvania, met Jim Thorpe in Hershey,PA., and saw Katherine Hepburn in Philadelphia Story. On her return, she married her first husband, Charles Schmidt, on September 15, 1943. Charles, a pilot, lost his life in WWII. After the war, Phyllis moved to San Francisco. There she met her future husband, Jack Kay Hedgpeth. They were married in Willows on October 16, 1948 and honeymooned in Carmel. They moved to Oakland and then bought a house in Berkeley and started raising their family there. In 1956, they left the Bay Area when Jack got the job as auditor of the Mapes Hotel.On Christmas Eve, Phyllis and the three children took the train to Reno to join Jack in the pink house on University Terrace.
Phyllis volunteered in the Mary S. Doten library and was active in PTA. When the kids were older, she worked at UNR for Dr. Jack Selbig in the International Students Dept. She volunteered at Washoe Medical Center and belonged to PEO.
Phyllis loved to read, play bridge, bake, sew, knit, and travel. She went all over the United States and the world with a wonderful group of women friends. She loved sports. She followed and attended games of all the Bay Area teams (especially the Oakland Raiders). She went to lots of UNR basketball, baseball, and football games. She even went to three NCAA Final Four tournaments.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband Jack. She is survived by her three children: Kathryn Laiks (Michael), Judith Hedgpeth (David Leech), and Thomas Hedgpeth (Nancy). She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Christopher and Sarah Kneis (Aaron Rohn), and her five great grandchildren:Conner, Emma, and Tyler Kneis and Gidget and Kais Rohn.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. But, a donation to a local library or a toast in her memory with a Bombay Martini (with two olives) would be lovely.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020