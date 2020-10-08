Kayonna Marie Henry



Kayonna Marie Henry was born on September 24, 2002 in Reno, NV into the loving arms of her parents Leah Marie Henry of Nixon, Nevada and Michael Lee Brady of Reno, Nevada. Kayonna "Kay" was granted her angel wings on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She is a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and resident of Nixon, Nevada. Kayonna graduated from Edward C Reed High School in June of 2020 and participated on the softball team and played freshmen basketball. She also played with the Nevada Lighting, Dynomite and Bloodline travel softball teams. Kayonna loved to read books; one of her favorites was the Harry Potter series, we all lost count of how many times we watched Harry Potter. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Kay was witty, silly and a sweet person. Kay was free spirited in so many ways, she loved to dance to her favorite jams. She was an old soul for music she loved all sorts of music, old country, hip hop, 50's - 60's oldies.



Kayonna is survived by her mother, Leah Henry, and little sister, Tessa Smith; father, Michael Brady (Melissa) and siblings: O'Shaunacee Brady, Jayleanna Johnson and Tokata Brady. Also surviving are grandmothers Ethel Henry of Nixon and Harriet Brady of Wadsworth; grandfathers Randy Bouas of Ely, and the late Dellard Henry, Sr.. Aunties Buddiette Salway, Shelly Henry, Racine Brady-Martinez and Correna Brady. Uncles Keith Garcia, Sr., Dellard Henry, Jr., the late Maurice 'Fred" Egan and Brandon Brady-Martinez. Kayonna will be greatly missed by all of her loving family, including cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends. She blessed a lot of people in her short life and continues to bless people's lives as she is an organ donor; Giving the gift of life to others. We will all remember her smile, playfulness and loving spirit. Forever in our hearts. The family appreciates the prayers, support and kind gestures in their time of need.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store