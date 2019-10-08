|
Keith Brian Greif
Reno - January 24, 1958 - September 29, 2019
Keith Brian Greif. Age 61, Sun Valley, Nevada. Born on Long Island, NY. Lovingly remembered as father of Asher, son of Sheila and Alvin(D)), brother of Karen and Robin, stepson of Les, stepbrother to Jay, Lewis and Jenny, close friend to mother of their son -Tracey, and Christina. Keith passed away after long battle with diabetes.
Keith graduated with a degree in diesel mechanics from the College of the Redwoods in California and practiced his trade for many years.
Growing up in Dix Hills NY, Keith enjoyed bicycling, reading war history and caring for his roses. As an adult he loved traveling the open road, and camping with Tracey and Asher. In his later years, Keith enjoyed restoring classic American cars and watching old movies. He was a sensitive, caring person with a quirky and direct sense of humor.
"Don't smoke, manage your health well and cherish your loved ones."
Memorial services have been held.
Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 20, 2019