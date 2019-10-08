Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Greif
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Brian Greif

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Brian Greif Obituary
Keith Brian Greif

Reno - January 24, 1958 - September 29, 2019

Keith Brian Greif. Age 61, Sun Valley, Nevada. Born on Long Island, NY. Lovingly remembered as father of Asher, son of Sheila and Alvin(D)), brother of Karen and Robin, stepson of Les, stepbrother to Jay, Lewis and Jenny, close friend to mother of their son -Tracey, and Christina. Keith passed away after long battle with diabetes.

Keith graduated with a degree in diesel mechanics from the College of the Redwoods in California and practiced his trade for many years.

Growing up in Dix Hills NY, Keith enjoyed bicycling, reading war history and caring for his roses. As an adult he loved traveling the open road, and camping with Tracey and Asher. In his later years, Keith enjoyed restoring classic American cars and watching old movies. He was a sensitive, caring person with a quirky and direct sense of humor.

"Don't smoke, manage your health well and cherish your loved ones."

Memorial services have been held.

Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now