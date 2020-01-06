|
|
Keith E. Tolman
Boise, ID - Keith E. Tolman of Boise, Idaho passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at the Idaho State Veteran's Home. At his request no service will be held.
Keith was born in Boise, Idaho on October 12, 1926 and adopted by loving parents Erin and Estella Tolman of Nampa, Idaho. He attended school in Nampa, before joining the Navy in August of 1944, serving in the South Pacific until June of 1946. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Brigham Young University for a short time, before going to watch repair school in Glendale, CA from November of 1947 until completion of training in 1948 to become a jeweler. After graduating this training he moved back to Idaho and joined the Idaho Air Guard where he served from April of 1950 until July of 1952 while also working for a jeweler in Idaho Falls.
During his first marriage to wife RuDene, the couple moved to Southern California where they adopted a baby girl, Denise Tolman. Keith eventually purchased and operated Studio City Jewelers until his retirement in 1991. During this time he met and married the love of his life, Jennie A. Kennedy. They were married at the Fern Grotto in Lihue, HI on January 27, 1973.
Following their retirement, the couple finally settled in Carson City, NV where they made many close friends and filled their time with traveling, volunteering, golfing, bowling, and Keith's continued work on jewelry for family and friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his wonderful wife of thirty nine years in October of 2012. He also leaves behind a daughter, Denise Young (Mark) of Boise and step-daughter, Kathy Witmer (Richard) of Noblesville, IN along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Keith and Jennie will be interred together at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery in Boise.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020