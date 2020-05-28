Keith Henrikson



Keith Henrikson drove his Harley Davidson to the spirit in the sky on April 27, 2020 due to complications from dementia, he was 88 years old. Our family is thankful Park Place Assisted Living in Reno was able to give him a wonderful place to spend his last 4 years. He loved the attention from the ladies who lived in the homes at Park Place, as well as the ladies who were care givers for and loved Keith.



Keith was born to Emma and Otto Henrikson December 23, 1931 in Thistle Utah. They traveled to southern Nevada to work on the Hoover Dam when Keith was a mere baby. They settled in Reno Nevada, building their home on Poplar Street off of Valley Road in Reno NV, by collecting railroad ties and lumber from the abandoned Walker mine. Otto taught Keith how to build houses and he learned to be a jack of all trades. When Keith was a teenager he was upset with his father, and confronted Otto in the garage, Keith was looking for a fight. Otto was working on an engine; Otto picked up the engine block bare armed and moved it to a different spot. Keith came to his senses, realizing the error of his thinking, there was no fight.



Keith graduated from the OLD Reno High School with honors in academics as well as a star athlete in track and football; his records are still around. Keith went on to UNR, unable to graduate due to an auto accident. Keith served in the Korean War honorably then returned Reno.



Keith became one of Reno's finest Firefighters faithfully serving for 28 years with the City of Reno. During this time he was a lobbyist at the Nevada State Legislature for Firefighters and Peace Officers. Keith fought for life saving legislation that continues to include funds for respirators, communication devices, and additional equipment to insure the safety of the humans who save our lives each and every day. Retired from the City of Reno Keith then served for an additional 10 years fighting wild land fires. He suffered from nightmares, and PTSD, these experiences affected him forever!



During his time on the fire department he was able to indulge in many side jobs. He obtained his pilot license, realtor license, insurance license, concealed weapon license, liquor license and stuff we just don't care to know! He owned and bartended Skinny Dugan's Bar in two locations. Skinny Dugan's Bar was a bikers bar lots of Harleys and colors; these people are extremely generous people giving to many charities and doing good deeds around the communities. Keith enjoyed membership with E Campus Vitas' dedicated to preserving of the history of the American West through dedications of Historical Markers. Keith was an avid sportsman, fishing and hunting big game and birds throughout the USA.



Keith retired, his summers were spent traveling the globe with travel groups accompanied or unaccompanied, he never met a stranger. Living summers at his cabin at Frenchman Lake California while traveling for 30 years, allowing him to golf, fish, hunt and just have a great time in retirement. Keith drove his pickup down to Cabo San Lucas during the winters for years, then bought a Cabo house and car, he then started to drive his Harleys back and forth until he was 80 years old! El Arco RV Park was his winter home for many years which he shared with everyone. Keith took pleasure in joining several different motorcycle clubs in the USA as well as Mexico. Good memories of the good times are had by all who knew Keith.



Keith is survived by his daughters; Joy (Don) Anhold, Natalie (Larry) Arkfeld; Grandsons Jay (Arie) Anhold, Kenny Treadway; Great grand-daughter Emma Anhold, brothers; Blaine (Shirley) Henrikson, Phil Henrikson (Mary Anne) as well as numerous family and friends.



A memorial for Keith will be held at a later date.



Any and all donations should be made to: Reno firefighters Association, 390 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV 89502 (775)355-9010, Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane, Reno NV 89502-5942 (775) 856-2000









