Keith Russell Bailey



Keith Russell Bailey passed away at his home in Garden Valley Idaho on September 18, 2020, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.



The youngest of three boys, Keith was born July 25, 1946, to Lempi and Gene Bailey. He was raised in the small farming community of Fallon, Nevada. While attending Churchill County High School, he lettered in baseball, football, and basketball. Playing Varsity basketball, and later one year of college basketball for the University of Nevada Reno, was something Keith was especially proud of. He excelled at the sport.



Keith met and married the love of his life, Stephanie (Sandy) in Reno in 1971. Sandy came with a bonus and when he married her, he became a father to his oldest daughter, Renee who was an infant at the time. His younger daughter, Rebecca was born the following year. Keith and Sandy raised their girls in Sparks Nevada, where he enjoyed many league sports like bowling, softball, and of course, basketball. The family also enjoyed boating, camping and fishing. It was estimated that Keith likely helped teach over 100 friends and family how to waterski behind his banana yellow ski boat.



With both girls raised, in 1993 Keith and Sandy moved to the small community of Garden Valley Idaho. Always a very handy man, Keith, with the help of Sandy and many friends built their small home with the big porch overlooking the valley. Their "empty nest" did not last long, as their daughters soon followed them to Idaho. The home was thereafter always busy with family, friends, grandchildren and pets.



Known for his incredible sense of humor, Keith loved what came to be known as "porch time." He would sit with Sandy and family, neighbors, friends or anyone who happened to stop by with a drink in hand enjoying the beautiful view from his property. He always had a readily available and often corny or off-colored joke to share.



The most important thing in Keith's life was his family. He loved his grandchildren deeply and was always willing to help Renee and Becky care for them. They brought him great joy and pride.



Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Lempi; and his brothers, Tobie and Phillip. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandy; his daughters, Renee (Jon) Lamb, and Rebecca Asher; grandchildren, Laquashanda Lamb, Adrianna Grimm, Aaron Sexton, Tayte Bailey, Bailey Lamb, and Lillian and Nolan Asher, as well as three beautiful great-granddaughters.



Keith lived a life that he was proud of, always sharing kindness and laughter with others. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor his love of sports and his grandchildren by asking for donations to the Garden Valley High School Volleyball Team. There will be a private memorial on Sunday, September 27, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store