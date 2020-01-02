|
Kelsey Kaye Douglass
Reno - On December 8, 2019, a bright flame was extinguished, on this earth, when our beloved daughter, Kelsey Kaye Douglass, succumbed to asthma in her sleep. As we navigate through the shock of our grief, we will forever recall the love, magic and humor that she brought into our lives.
Kelsey was born in Reno on December 17, 1982 and attended Reno schools graduating from Galena High School. Upon graduation she enrolled at UNR but soon realized that she needed to pursue her artistic yens and enrolled in the Blasco School of Professional Movie Makeup in Hollywood. After working in the movie/production industry in Los Angeles, she moved north to attend the San Francisco Institute of Esthetics. Kelsey settled back in Reno in 2013 and currently had her own salon providing hair, permanent makeup and glamour wedding services. She often spoke with gratitude about her wonderful clients.
Kelsey was an intelligent, creative energy that enjoyed jewelry making, painting, writing poetry, collaging, nature and travel. She loved to sing in her dad's band and karaoke nights with friends were a favorite. Kelsey was a champion of human and animal rights (she leaves behind her six rescues) and was known to stop and buy a sandwich and coffee for a homeless individual and pass out blankets and coats to those in need on the streets. Her spirit of compassion has left us with a legacy of deep appreciation for all life on this planet.
Kelsey is survived by Mary and Patrick Douglass (parents), Samuel Douglass (brother), Brian Benna (significant other) and uncles and aunts: John/Robyn Uhart, Tim Douglass, Tom/Terrie Flaherty, Mike Flaherty and their children. She also leaves behind a large circle of dear friends. She was predeceased by her grandparents: Jean Baptiste and Jeannette Uhart and Robert and Maxine Douglass.
A private family ceremony was held in December. Family and friends whose lives were touched by Kelsey are invited to her Celebration of Life at the Reno Elks Lodge on February 9, 2020 from 12----3pm.
"Life is impermanent; death is a moment" Ram Dass
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 2 to Feb. 2, 2020