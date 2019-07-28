|
Kendall Christian Harris
- - Kendall Christian Harris passed away unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism on July 22, 2019. He was born in Twin Falls ID on November 8, 1980 to Chris and Lori Harris. He moved to Reno when he was 18 months. He was the sweetest boy and loved baseball. He started playing when he was five years old and continued to play competitivly throughout high school.
Kendall graduated from McQueen High School in 1999 with honors while working at UPS. While attending UNR he was in an exchange program in his junior year at North Carolina State and spent another year studying in Germany in 2004. He graduated from UNR in 2005 and from then he continued to work at UPS as a Specialist for more than 20 years.
Kendall met the love of his life Kristen Williams in 2003 and they married July 20, 2007.
Kendall was a unique spirit with a big heart. He had several hobbies some of which included photography, movies, history and traveling. His biggest passion was spending time with Kristen and his dogs.
Kendall is survived by his wife Kristen and their two German Shepherds Hannibal and Harley; his Mother Lori Morales (Bob); Father Chris Harris (Laurie); Sisters Kallie Todaro (Michael) and Samantha Harris; Brother Shane Harris. Grandmother Nevada Loper; Nephews Tristen and Kaden Todaro and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday August 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at the home of Tim and Donna Miller, 7464 Silver King Drive, Sparks NV 89436
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 28, 2019