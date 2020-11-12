Kennard William ClarkSparks - Kennard William Clark passed away November 3, 2020, at the age of 79. After several years of declining health, "Kenny" passed peacefully with several family members by his side at Saint Mary's Hospital.Kenny, as he preferred to be called, was born in Pennsylvania on May 10, 1941, to Gertrude Kissinger. He was an only child. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; San Francisco, California; and in France. after his military service ended, he planted his roots in Reno, Nevada, where he met and married his wife Tempe Marie Johnson. He owned Silver State Mobile Homes and Instant Housing sales companies until he retired in 1999. Kenny and Tempe were proud members of and volunteers for Hot August Nights for over 25 years. They won many trophies and ribbons with their '55 Chevy Belair "Lucy" and were frequently selected to drive dignitaries during parades. Kenny's extensive "list" of contacts made him a prominent resource for man car show organizers and enthusiasts throughout northern Nevada.Kenny is preceded in death by his mother and his grandson Trey Greer. He is survived by his wife Tempe and his children- Dr. Cheryl Clark-Wagoner; Kenneth Greer, MAJ (USA, Retired) (Nancy); Tracy Henry (Eric); Tonya Wade (George); and William 'Bill' Clark (Sandy). Kenny is also survived by 9 grandchildren- Eric Wagoner (Heather); Tabatha Perez (James); Chelsea Wade; Nicholas Wagoner (Anna); Mark Wagoner (Anela); Ari Swathwood, Capt.,USAF (Cameron, Capt., USAF); Jake Henry; Christopher Clark (Alona); and Jenna Greer as well as 12 great-grandchildren.To respect Kenny's wishes, a private memorial will be held next spring. In lieu of flowers, Kenny preferred contributions be made to the Nevada Humane Society at 2825 Longley Lane Suite B, Reno, NV 89502.