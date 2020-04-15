Services
Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
616 S Wells Ave
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 324-4611
Kenneth Charles Dugan


1946 - 2020
Kenneth Charles Dugan Obituary
Kenneth Charles Dugan

01-29-1946 to

04-12-2020

'Mr. Job Corps' and 'The Sea Captain'

The world lost a wonderful crusader for underprivileged children on Easter Sunday—a fitting ending as we celebrate rebirth and forgiveness. Kenneth Dugan made a profound impact on all who knew him and left a legacy of learning, caring, and sharing.

Ken leaves behind his loving wife, Susan and many friends, extended family, and former colleagues. He was especially proud of his children: Kara, Meghan, Nicholas, and Jeremy Dugan. His children remember fun holidays in Hawaii and Lake Tahoe and he relished the milestones in each of their lives. He also enjoyed his step-children and grandchildren: Kathleen, Dustin, Brady, and Grace Holland and Steven and Lindsey (Woytek) Cornfield. He was Grandpa Ken to Brady and Grace.

As the longest running Job Corps Director in the history of the program, Ken left behind a legacy for enhancing the lives of thousands of young adults in furthering their education and learning a useful trade at the San Jose, Hawaii, and Sierra Nevada Job Corps centers. He was an advocate for young people and encouraged meaning and purpose in their lives.

Ken enjoyed playing golf, watching football, seeing friends and family, and traveling. We were able to go to Cork, Ireland where the Dugan family originated. We arrived on a rainy, blustery day and admired the landscape and beauty and wondered at the hearty souls who endured the mists, chills, and downpours to thrive.

Ken is predeceased by his parents, John and Barbara (Textor) Dugan; brother, Jack; and sister, Barbara.

As per Ken's request, there will be no formal services. At a latter date, we will have a Celebration of Life (Irish Wake) to reminisce and raise a glass to Ken's amazing life with laughter, story-telling, and perhaps a wee bit o' Blarney!

The Dugan family wishes to thank the following caregivers: Dr. Jennifer Sutton & Staff at Renown Radiation Oncology, Dr. Tejvir Singh and Staff at Cancer Care Specialists, Kindred Hospice, and Jessica at Right At Home.

Information about a scholarship for Sierra Nevada Job Corps students in Ken's memory will be forthcoming.

Arrangements made by Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial

Www.truckeemeadowscremation.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
