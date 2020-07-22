Kenneth E. Smith



Family and friends plan to spread the ashes of Kenneth E. Smith, who passed away at Renown Medical Center in Reno, NV. He passed peacefully, in the embrace of his loved ones just before midnight, on July 17, 2020, at the age of 57.



Kenneth was born in Rupert, Idaho on December 25, 1962. He moved to Lake Tahoe as a teen and lived in various surrounding areas including Sacramento, CA and Reno, NV, but he always called Lake Tahoe home. He loved the outdoors and spent time working for the forest service building hiking trails in Mammoth, CA. He loved skiing, hiking, swimming, and cliff jumping. He was always looking for an adventure and loved to do so with friends and family.



Kenneth was a man with many skills in the construction trades. He worked for the Carpenter's union and developed a career in drywalling, painting, and metal stud framing. Most recently he worked as a maintenance engineer at Mont Bleu in South Tahoe, and The Nugget and Harrah's casinos in Reno, NV.



He is survived by his mother Betty Smith-Lickliter of Sacramento, CA; former wife and close friend Cynthia Smith of Sacramento, CA; son Nicholas Smith of Reno, NV, son Marc Hunter and wife Megan of Sacramento, CA, Daughter Brittany Holt and husband Nate of Phoenix, AZ; sister Carole Arlene Kane; brothers Jack and Shane Lickliter; and seven grandchildren.



In leu of a formal service, family and close friends plan to gather in remembrance and celebration of his life, during the scattering.









