Kenneth Earl Johnson
Kenneth Earl Johnson

Reno - Kenneth E. Johnson (91) of Reno, Nevada died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 5, 1929 in Middle River, Minnesota to George and Esther Johnson. He spent his childhood and college years in Minnesota. Then he taught in Poplar, Montana; Hawthorne and Ely, Nevada; coming to Reno in 1962.

He taught at Billinghurst Junior High School and Wooster High School before starting at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno as Director of Admissions and Records. He retired in the early 1990's.

Ken is survived by his wife of 64 years, Faith; and his 3 children, Rachel Bevilacqua (Mike), Karen Johnson (Bob), and Paul Johnson (Jodi), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No service will be held at this time; in lieu of flowers you may send memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, Reno, Nevada. He will be missed and is loved by all. Rest In Peace.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
