Kenneth Edwin Stender Jr., known as Ken to most and Kenny to many, passed away on January 13, 2020 at the age of 45. He spent the past 20+ years in San Diego, having moved from Reno in 1998 to work as a Construction Project Engineer until he started his own business-- K2 Contracting-- in 2000. Kenny was born in Nashville, Tennessee on September 9, 1974, moved with his family to his mother's birthplace of Reno in 1977 and graduated from Reno High in 1992 & University of Nevada Reno in 1997. He was a sensitive, kind, athletic, loving person who was admired by all who knew him.

He is survived by daughters Sloane and Tatum and wife Kari of San Diego, CA; father Kenneth Stender of Reno, NV; sister Suzanne and brother-in-law Steve Fenstermaker of Reno, NV; sister Stacie Stender and brother-in-law Mark Treon of Cape Town, South Africa; and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Romie Stender and his beloved dogs, Raider and Atlas.

All who knew and loved him are invited to celebrate his life at Ski Beach in Incline Village, Lake Tahoe on the afternoon of Tuesday, 7 July 2020.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
