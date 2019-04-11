|
|
Kenneth M. Date
Reno - Kenneth M. Date passed away after a brief illness on February 15, 2019. He was born on August 19, 1947 to Frank and Maybel Date. Ken was a beloved son and as a toddler won several awards in city-sponsored baby contests. In his teenage years, Ken graduated from Reno High School in the class of 1965 and went on to attended Merced Jr. College.
Ken was an avid music lover. He purchased his first set of drums, much to his parent's dismay, when he was in high school and was a member of a local band. Ken also loved to dance. He and his dance partner won a city-wide Twist Contest in the 1960's.
Ken was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 4. Later, Ken joined the Nevada Air National Guard and was called into duty when the USS Pueblo was captured in 1968.
A life-long Reno resident, Ken was a self-taught nature and wildlife photographer; who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. Ken was an enthusiastic participant in Hot August Nights since 1986. He was an excellent chef and hosted many dinner parties for family and friends.
Ken settled into a position with the State of Nevada Department of Transportation where he worked for 37 years until his retirement as the Sign Production Supervisor in the NDOT Reno Equipment Sign Shop. After he retired, Ken put his artistic talents to work producing scrapbooks, cards, and calendars for family and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings Sharon, Alan, and Curtis, his nieces Sarah (Wilson) and Nicole, and great-niece Alice (Wilson).
Ken is missed by all who knew him and shared his enthusiasm for music, dancing, classic cars, exploring the outdoors, and his delicious meals. A celebration of Ken's life is being planned for a future date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019