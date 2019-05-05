Kenneth Maurice Anderson



Sparks - August 26, 1926 - April 3, 2019



Today we bid farewell to our husband, brother, stepfather, and friend Ken Anderson. Ken was fatally injured in an automobile accident on March 26th on Vista Blvd. in Sparks, NV. Carrol and he were on their way to the Post Office when they were hit. Ken was thrown from the car and suffered critical head and neck as well as other injuries. He was taken off life support on April 3rd. Ken was an excellent person and we will miss him.



He was born in Berkeley, California on August 26, 1926 to August Emanuel Anderson and Linnea Lily Wahlstrom Anderson. He is survived by his wife Carrol, his brother Gordon and his sister Joyce. He was predeceased in death by his brother, Ross. Ken attended Berkeley High School and later attended the University of San Francisco where he studied architecture. He joined the Air Force in 1945 toward the end of World War II. He was in the service for nine months, at which time the war ended and he was discharged. Ken later moved to Tahoe where he pursued his real passion, skiing. He joined the ski patrol and also taught children how to ski at Squaw Valley. Skiing was a lifelong passion for Ken. But, in the summertime when there was no skiing he took up a career in surveying in Tahoe and later moved to Walnut Creek.



He met Carrol in 1979 and they began a lifelong relationship that culminated in marriage in 1986. They were both fun-loving, happy people and enjoyed traveling around the world, camping, going to concerts, family gatherings and so much more. They sold their home in Walnut Creek, California in 2005 and moved to Sparks, Nevada where they have resided since. Ken loved it in Nevada for the skiing but was forced to give up skiing about a year after moving when he developed Lymphoma. When they got too old to travel anymore they adopted a little dog, a girl named Roxy after Roxy's parents passed away. Oh how she was loved by Ken and is still loved by Carrol.



What can you say about Ken? He was just a genuinely nice guy. Someone you could talk to and learn from. Ken was a very devout Catholic in the last decade or so of his life. He really believed in the tenets of Christianity and tried his best to live them. He celebrated Mass religiously and was always reading books about Catholicism or by Catholics. He was a devout Franciscan and Fourth Order of the Knights of Columbus. There is no doubt that as to the beliefs Ken held in his heart, he is now with his Father and is living in the Christian heaven. We will miss him, but we knew that as he reached the age of 92 he was preparing for this moment and was ready, and we will think of him there in heaven.



Ken's funeral will be held at 11:00 am Friday May 10th at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located at 2900 N McCarran Blvd. Sparks, NV with a reception following in the hall. The burial will be at Mother of Sorrows Cemetery. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary