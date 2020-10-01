Dr. Kenneth Roger Shryock



Reno - Dr. Kenneth Roger Shryock, age 75 of Reno, Nevada passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.



He was born on January 18, 1945, in Enid, Oklahoma to the late Dr. Leland Franklin and Mary Jeanne Shryock. Kenneth went to Enid High School, graduated from Phillips University in 1967, and earned his doctorate from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 1971. He worked at Northern Nevada Radiology in Reno as a Diagnostic Radiologist until he retired in 2006.



Kenneth enjoyed cooking, music, cars, traveling and most importantly spending time with his family and friends. He made some amazing risotto and enjoyed all the fine food and entertainment that the city of Reno has to offer. He loved to share jokes, stories and silly limericks, and was a very generous, compassionate and caring son, brother, husband, uncle, father, grandpa and friend.



Kenneth is survived by Frances Ann (Holt) Shryock, his wife of 52 years; one son Benjamin Shryock, daughter-in-law Deborah, and granddaughters Finley and Rowan, of Sturbridge, Massachusetts; his brother Duane (Betty) Shryock of Roswell, Georgia, and his sister Sara (Terry) Meyer of Payson, Arizona. Kenneth is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as many other loving family and friends.



A "Celebration of Kenneth's Life" will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, in his honor, and to keep Kenneth's memory alive for decades to come, you may donate to the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine in his name.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store