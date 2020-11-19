Kenneth W. Grein Jr.
Reno - Ken Grein was born in Lovelock, Nevada on May 15, 1949 and passed away in Reno, Nevada on November 12, 2020. He was a devoted husband, a beloved father and grandfather, a loyal friend and a highly respected community member. Ken always put others before himself. We will remember his strength and relentless drive to always do what was honorable.
Ken was born to Kenneth W Grein Sr. and Velma Jean Herring. His pride for his hometown (Go Mustangs!) was tangible to all who knew Ken as his childhood memories found their way into most conversations.
Ken was a passionate advocate of education, to the point his daughters did not know a college degree was optional. Ken excelled in all he set his mind to. After obtaining his Master's Degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, Ken became a prominent figure among Northern Nevada educators. His career began in 1976 where he served as a teacher for Incline High School. Ken dedicated over 30 years of his life to improving the educational environments of future generations.
His commitment to teaching and endless contributions in the classroom soon secured him a position as an elementary school principal, where he would later advance his career to positions of Area Superintendent and Superintendent of Operations. After retirement Ken served as President of the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees. His legacy as an educator was highly respected across the community.
In addition to his professional successes, Ken could be found coaching at Hug High School and both Incline Middle and High Schools. Whether devoting his time to students, or embracing and supporting the successes of his wife, daughters' and granddaughters' futures, Ken was nothing short of an exemplary in all he did.
Living a balanced life, Ken stayed fit by lifting weights and enjoyed his time in Graeagle, California. He and his wife Eileen enjoyed country music, golfing and taking long walks, always accompanied by their dogs. Being a lover of the sun, they vacationed in Sunriver, Death Valley and Palm Springs. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on his favorite teams, the University of Nevada (Wolf Pack) and University of Oregon (Ducks)!
Above all else, Ken's love for his family served as his greatest gift of all. He had a sparkle in his eye when he was with his family. The fundamentals of his legacy will be carried on by his wife Eileen Emerson-Grein of 48 years, daughters Krissy Grein-Brown, Stephanie Grein and granddaughters Kendall Brown and Kallista Brown. He is also survived by his loving lifelong family; sister in law Doranna Goodnight, brother in laws Jack Dessaints, Vern Emerson (Val), John Emerson, Jackie Emerson and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth W Grein Sr. and Velma Jean Herring, his aunt and uncle James and Dorothy Hill, father and mother in law Ed and Mary Emerson, sister Beverly Dessaints and brother in law John Goodnight.
His life and legacy will be celebrated at a future date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Nevada Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org/renosparks2020
. Click on the purple DONATE button then donate to the Walk to End Alzheimer's (rather than to a team or individual). There is a box under Donor Recognition where gifts can be acknowledged in memory of someone. Gifts can also be mailed to the Alzheimer's Association
Northern Nevada, 639 Isbell Rd, Ste 240, Reno, NV 89509.