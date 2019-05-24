Services
Glen Abbey Memorial Park
3838 Bonita Road
Bonita, CA 91902
(619) 498-4600
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Glen Abbey Memorial Park
3838 Bonita Road
Bonita, CA 91902
Vigil
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Glen Abbey Memorial Park
3838 Bonita Road
Bonita, CA 91902
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saint Michael
2643 Homeland Street
San Diego, CA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reid residence
Reno, NV
San Diego, CA - Our beloved husband, son, brother and friend, Kenneth William Clewell, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, on May 2, 2019 at home in San Diego, CA. Kenny was born on June 3, 1968, at Saint Mary's Hospital, Reno, Nevada. He attended Greenbrae Elementary School, Dilworth Middle School and graduated from Reed High School in 1986. He then went on to attend a few semesters at University of Nevada, Reno but the warm weather of California was calling his name. He moved to San Luis Obispo, CA and graduated from CalPoly San Luis Obispo in June, 1992.

Following graduation, he moved to San Diego, CA to start his professional career at GERS. It is here that he met the love of his life, Diocelyn Lacerna. They fell in love and married on April 13, 1996 at Saint Michael, San Diego.

Kenny and Di had an amazing relationship and shared many great family holidays and traveled the world together, including Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Spain, Australia, and Peru, to name a few. They had a bucket list of places they wanted to see including Argentina, where they were going to go in November of this year.

His family will always remember his warm and kind heart, beautiful blue eyes and the way people would light up when he walked into a room. He was a great listener and best friend. Those of us who miss him here on Earth know his beautiful soul will live forever. He is in the arms of Angels including his grandparents who passed before him, Henry and Susie Ballas and Leo and Aletha Clewell.

Ken is survived by his wife, Diocelyn Lacerna, father, Leo Clewell, mother Arline McKinney (John, who loved him as his son), sister Becky Reid (Robert), sister Wendy Seaver (Allen) and Pat Newman (Ken), nieces Chelsey & Alana Reid, Austin and Sierra Seaver, Alyshia and Cayla Newman, as well as many other special relatives including uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at Glen Abbey Memorial Park to include visitations on May 22 & 23 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., a rosary on May 22, from 7:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and a vigil service followed by eulogies from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on May 23. A Funeral Service will be held May 24, from 1:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m. at Saint Michael, 2643 Homeland Street, San Diego, CA, 92139. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bonita-ca/kenneth-clewell-8274593

For those that would like to share memories of Ken's life in Reno, an informal Celebration of Life will be held at the Reid residence in Reno, NV, on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The in Ken's memory.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 24, 2019
