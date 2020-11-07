Kenneth (Ken) William Waday



Sparks - Ken Waday, 75, of Sparks, Nevada, died peacefully on September 22, 2020 at St. Mary's hospital in Reno.



Ken was born June 23, 1945 in East Cleveland, Ohio, but spent his childhood in Downey, California after his family relocated. Graduating from Downey High in 1963, Ken enlisted in the Navy and served four years (1966-1970) with distinction. He earned several medals while in the Vietnam War including the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat "V." In 1972, Ken married the love of his life, Kristine, and together they had daughters Shanda Estrada (1968), Erika Waday (1972) and Alyssa Waday (1988). In 1980, Ken earned his Associate of Arts degree from Cypress College in California, and spent many years working at Hughes Aircraft in Fullerton, California. Ken and family later relocated to Reno, Nevada where he spent the remainder of his career working at the VA Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.



Left to cherish his memory, Ken is survived by his three daughters, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ken was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kristine (February 21, 2017), and his eldest grandson, Ryan (September 16, 2020).



Ken will be laid to rest with full military honors on November 24, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada. All who knew Ken are encouraged to attend.



Dad, you have anxiously waited to be reunited with Mom. Now you have eternity with the love of your life. We miss and love you, Daddy. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."









