|
|
Kenyon Wilson
Kenyon Allan Wilson, beloved son, brother, and friend was tragically killed on October 9th, 2019 at the age of 20.
He will be greatly missed by many.
Kenyon is survived by: father Kirk Wilson, mother Elizabeth Wilson, brother Koedi Wilson, sister Katana Hitchcock, grandmother Dawn Wilson, grandfather Gerry Wilson, aunt Debbie Wilson, and cousins Desiree Wilson, D'andra Wilson and T'aneeia Wilson.
Celebration of Life will be held on January 11th, 2020 from 11:30a.m. to 3:00p.m. at Lazy 5 Regional Park inside the Cottonwood Room in Sparks, Nevada.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020