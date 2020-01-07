Services
Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
616 S Wells Ave
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 324-4611
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenyon Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenyon Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenyon Wilson Obituary
Kenyon Wilson

Kenyon Allan Wilson, beloved son, brother, and friend was tragically killed on October 9th, 2019 at the age of 20.

He will be greatly missed by many.

Kenyon is survived by: father Kirk Wilson, mother Elizabeth Wilson, brother Koedi Wilson, sister Katana Hitchcock, grandmother Dawn Wilson, grandfather Gerry Wilson, aunt Debbie Wilson, and cousins Desiree Wilson, D'andra Wilson and T'aneeia Wilson.

Celebration of Life will be held on January 11th, 2020 from 11:30a.m. to 3:00p.m. at Lazy 5 Regional Park inside the Cottonwood Room in Sparks, Nevada.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenyon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
Download Now