Reno - Herk, age 79 passed away on May 2, 2020 in Reno, Nevada. He was at home with his wife Chris, daughter Tammy and brother Marty by his side. Herk was born in Oakland California on December 18, 1940 to Clay and Eleanor Diefenbacher.



He grew up in El Cerrito California attending local schools and graduated from El Cerrito High School in 1959.



As a youth he had many interests. He spent summers with his Aunt Betty, owner of Richmond Park Resort in Lake County California. Those summers were a wonderful time in his life. What he was most proud of though, was his time spent in Demolay. When he became an adult he joined the ElCerrito-Albany No.686 Masons of California.



As an adult he was able to fulfill his life dream of owning and operating Richmond Park Resort



Herk was a plumber by trade and started and owned his own plumbing company in Lake County for many years.



In 1994 Herk, Chris and son Russell moved to Reno. He worked as a plumber/estimator in the Reno/Sparks area for 20 years.



In September 2019 Herk was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He never felt sorry for himself. He loved life and started each day with a positive attitude and a list of things he felt compelled to accomplish



Herk had a passion for Model A's and his classic 911 Porsche. However, his true joy in life came from spending time with his wife Chris, vacationing or just doing a project together.



He was recently described as the "Cool Dad". He drove a van with five teenage girls to concerts in the bay on several occasions. He did on occasion like to surprise with an unexpected gift like a sailboard and lessons. He really enjoyed pulling kids on skis' or even a rescue when the kids were stranded out in the lake out of gas.



He treated his step children like his own, much to their benefit.



Herk was preceded in death by his parents and the tragic loss of son Russell in 2014. He is survived by his wife Chris, children Heidi, Tammy, Nancy, Scott, and five grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Reno Cancer Center for their kind and gentle care. Also many thanks to Dr. Scott Hall and Yesi for always finding time for him.



Due to the current pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If anyone would like to know when and where that will be, please leave a text message or voice mail @ 775-240-8674.



Arrangements by Mountain View Cemetery Reno.









