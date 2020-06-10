Kevin Russell Kerr
Reno - Kevin Russell Kerr surrendered his battle to cancer on Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Kevin was born to John Humphrey Kerr Jr. and Marjorie Aloha Russell on December 24, 1955, in Modesto, California. The family moved from California to Reno, Nevada when he was five years old and he would spend the rest of his life in the greater Reno area. He attended Reno High School, and being 6'4", he played basketball throughout his high school years.
As the oldest child in the family, Kevin was a model first born child who grew up a tow-headed, shy-smiling, soft-spoken child and young man. His interest in older cars came at an early age and never left him, as seen by his older truck and beat-up VW beetle. He would study magazines, repair manuals, and YouTube videos over and over until he could find the answer on how to fix his cars or anything else that needed repairing…He never gave up!
When Kevin was a teenager he started his employment career as a groundskeeper at a local hotel. From there he moved onto Roberson House catering, UPS and a finally found his niche at NV Energy where he was a model employee for approximately four decades. He was always a hard worker, first to volunteer for overtime, modest about his accomplishments, and was admired by his peers.
Kevin was a good sport and always had a ready smile. Even though he was quiet, he had a quick sense of humor and loved to play little tricks on people when he could. One of the things that brought a bright smile to his face was his granddaughters; whether it was watching them play or talking to them for a good night phone call they were truly a source of joy for their grandfather.
Many of fondest memories of Kevin involve food and family; pancakes with his daughter's family, chicken wings with his son, breakfast with his buddies, and ice cream with his sister. Many of Kevin's other hobbies included: hunting, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling and just being on the open road, whether it was by motorcycle or car—we will all miss enjoying those things with him!
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, John Humphrey Kerr Jr., his mother, Marjorie Aloha Russell, and sisters, Debra and Koni Kerr. He is survived by his sister, Kandee Chaney; daughter, Emily Merson (Keith); son, Joshua Kerr (Andrew); granddaughters, Scarlett and Claire Merson; niece, Amanda Leeper (Jeff) and great nephews, Greyden and Bowen Leeper.
Kevin and his contagious smile will continue to be missed by those who knew and loved him. Keep on smiling in Heaven, Kevin! Once the Covid restrictions are lifted, the family will have a Celebration of Life. If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
