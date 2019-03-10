Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
10990 N. McCarran Blvd., 1 Block East of Kings Row on the South Side of McCarran
Reno, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Vidal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Vidal


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin Vidal Obituary
Kevin Vidal

Sparks - 1957 - 2019

Kevin Vidal, 61 of Sparks, NV, died unexpectedly of unknown causes in his home on February 1st, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Barbara Vidal, Kevin was born in Los Angeles but spent his childhood in Norwalk, CA.

Kevin moved to the Reno/Sparks area in 1981. He worked in the hotel at John Ascuaga's Nugget for 20yrs. His greatest passion was writing original songs and playing the bass guitar. Over the years, Kevin played with local musicians and bands at many of the downtown festivals and bars in the Reno/Sparks/Tahoe area. He also played with the Rick Hammond Blues Band, and, in 2010, they won Reno's Blues Competition and went on to compete in Nashville. Kevin's creative side didn't stop with music. In recent years, the artist in him emerged with his creation of what he called "Reflections by K. Vidal". Reflections were creative images of cut pieces of mirror that he would shape into artwork, which were uniquely Kevin.

Kevin was an avid ping pong player. Everybody knew if you stopped by Kevin's house, you'd have to play him in a game of ping pong before you could leave.

Kevin's passing leaves a void in the lives of the many people who knew him. All of us will surely miss him.

Kevin leaves behind his brother Richard (Rick) Vidal, his nephew's Brent and Richard, Jr and his niece Megan.

On Friday March 15th, a "Celebration of Life" will be held from 7pm - 11pm at 10990 N. McCarran Blvd. in Reno. 1 block east of Kings Row on the South side of McCarran.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.