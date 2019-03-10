|
Kevin Vidal
Sparks - 1957 - 2019
Kevin Vidal, 61 of Sparks, NV, died unexpectedly of unknown causes in his home on February 1st, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Barbara Vidal, Kevin was born in Los Angeles but spent his childhood in Norwalk, CA.
Kevin moved to the Reno/Sparks area in 1981. He worked in the hotel at John Ascuaga's Nugget for 20yrs. His greatest passion was writing original songs and playing the bass guitar. Over the years, Kevin played with local musicians and bands at many of the downtown festivals and bars in the Reno/Sparks/Tahoe area. He also played with the Rick Hammond Blues Band, and, in 2010, they won Reno's Blues Competition and went on to compete in Nashville. Kevin's creative side didn't stop with music. In recent years, the artist in him emerged with his creation of what he called "Reflections by K. Vidal". Reflections were creative images of cut pieces of mirror that he would shape into artwork, which were uniquely Kevin.
Kevin was an avid ping pong player. Everybody knew if you stopped by Kevin's house, you'd have to play him in a game of ping pong before you could leave.
Kevin's passing leaves a void in the lives of the many people who knew him. All of us will surely miss him.
Kevin leaves behind his brother Richard (Rick) Vidal, his nephew's Brent and Richard, Jr and his niece Megan.
On Friday March 15th, a "Celebration of Life" will be held from 7pm - 11pm at 10990 N. McCarran Blvd. in Reno. 1 block east of Kings Row on the South side of McCarran.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019