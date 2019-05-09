|
Kristin Anne Schneider Ryan Wilday
Reno - Kristin Anne Schneider Ryan Wilday, 53, (April 14th, 1966 - May 1st, 2019).
Our beautiful, sweet loving Kristin went home to our Lord Wednesday, May 1st at 5:21 am in Reno, NV in the arms of her loving husband Zachary. She is now free from the wrath of addiction.
Daughter of Larry Schneider, 77, and Karen Hull surviving. She follows her younger sister Erica, 49, and is survived by her brother Brandt Schneider. She leaves her four adult children, Tanner, 24, Zachary, 22, Nathan, 21, and Katherine Ryan, 19, and her step-daughters April Wilday, 19 and Amber Wilday, 15.
And so many more family members and friends that love her immensely. She had the best smile that lit up the world as all remember!
She is strong in her faith in God and Jesus. She had scripture all around her home. Studied the bible and had long discussions with her dad on that.
She loved all animals beyond measure (Panda bears though are her favorite!) and they loved her the same. They would follow her and sleep by her. So loved.
Her academic achievements are numerous and found her in the field of law, but she wrote she wished she had skipped all the expensive schooling and went to culinary school instead as she loved to learn many cuisines. Garlic is a must! She loved to grow her own herbs and vegetables too in her garden. She gifted her tomatoes to all.
Like a diary of life, she made a diary of her and her children's and friends lives through her passion to scrapbook. Her collection is impressive and very creative!
To honor her compassion, feed a homeless person as she would.
To comfort each of us, weep not, nor suffer sadness and tears for she will feel that pain. Instead, send her love each time you think of her so she will feel your love. What a beautiful gift you can give her until we all meet her again in Heaven!
I invite you to her service this Saturday, May 11th from 12 pm -4 pm at the Mountain View Mortuary at 425 Stoker Ave in Reno, NV 89503. At 1 pm, Pastor Terry Fred will speak. It will be available to be watched online on YouTube by searching her name with a 2 hour delay for those that cannot attend.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 9, 2019