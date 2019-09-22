|
Kristin Siddall
Reno - 2/22/1971 to 9/14/2019
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beautiful "Flower Child." We called her our flower child because of her passion for gardening. As a child, Kristin was always digging in the dirt and picking flowers. She had a gift for growing flowers, creating gardens and designing landscapes. She won several awards in Reno for her landscape designs.
Kristin lit up a room with her big smile and sweet song-like voice. Those who knew her best were captured by her kind, caring and generous ways. But she could be a tough competitor when playing her favorite game, Jeopardy.
Kristin graduated from McQueen High School where she played on the girls' basketball and volleyball teams. She competed on the school ski team and was a first chair violinist.
She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in Special Education. She spent several years working with special needs children at Hug High School and in Las Vegas.
Kristin then went on to complete special training at Texas A & M in Environmental Management. She traveled around the country doing UXO work for government contractors.
Kristin is lovingly remembered by her parents, Chuck & Marlene Siddall, sister Tawnya Kirk, a niece and nephews and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a private family gathering at a later date. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery beside her grandparents and her great grandparents.
Remembrances can be sent in Kristin's name to May Arboretum, Att: Bill Carlos, 1595 N. Sierra St, Reno, NV 89503.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019