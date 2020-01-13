Resources
Kyle Brooks Gadda

Kyle Brooks Gadda Obituary
Kyle Brooks Gadda

Reno - (1952 - 2019)

Kyle Gadda, 67, of Reno, NV passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born April 24, 1952, in Reno to Bill and Ardith Baldwin Gadda.

Kyle grew up with his two brothers, Kevin and Monte, and all three were heavily involved in sports. As a young adult, he was on the ski racing team for the University of Colorado Boulder. In 1976, he formed Gadda Concrete with Kevin and worked in the concrete business throughout his life.

Kyle is preceded in death by his parents and brother Monte. He is survived by brother Kevin (Christine), nephew Gabriel Gadda, niece Monica Hendrix. Daughter Jessica Hall (Adam), son Chevis Gadda (3 granddaughters), from his first marriage to Melinda. And daughter Taylor Gadda, son Brooks Gadda, from his second marriage to Carol.

The family had a private gathering at the home of Jessica and Adam Hall.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
