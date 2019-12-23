Resources
More Obituaries for Lana Morden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lana Roxine Morden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lana Roxine Morden Obituary
Lana Roxine Morden

8/28/1951 - 12/18/2019

On Dec. 18th, 2019 our beloved MeMe, Lana Roxine Morden was given her wings surrounded by profound love & family. MeMe was raised in the Bay Area by her father, Johnny & moved to Reno with her late husband Phil, in '95. Her sole purpose was caring for her family & pups. MeMe loved the world & instilled in her children compassion & understanding. Her motto "This too shall pass", a lesson learned through tremendous loss of love beginning with her Son Richie. MeMe loved White Russians, smoked like a chimney, & enjoyed telling life stories. Her legacy is eternally imprinted upon us. Survived by Children, Timmy, Tiffany, & Seana. Many Grandchildren including Izaiah, Dakota, Justin, Richie, & Robbie. 2 sisters, 1 brother, great grandchildren, friends & family. Til we meet again, Always on our Mind, Forever in our Hearts.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -