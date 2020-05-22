|
Lane Aleen Johnson (Cunningham)
Lane Aleen Johnson (Cunningham), 38, returned to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 16, 2020, after a long-fought battle with cancer. Born in Las Vegas on September 8, 1981, to David Noel and Vicki Lynn Cunningham, Lane relocated with her family to Reno when she was five. Lane attended Brown Elementary, Pine Middle, and Galena High Schools. Lane earned her BS in Nutrition from UNR in 2004, and after graduation went on to obtain her cosmetology license.
Lane married the love of her life and partner in crime, Martin (Marty) Johnson on July 12, 2008. Together, Lane and Marty built a large, busy life. They filled it with love, four children (Faith, Logan, Reagan, and Dylan), laughter, extended family, and friends. Lane was happiest in the midst of noisy family chaos.She loved large celebrations; often her baking and talented cake decorating were the grand finales to Marty's famous BBQs. This demonstrating how they complemented one another in all things. Lane loved getting everyone together, using any excuse available - birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, holidays, etc. You name IT, and she was on IT. And IT had a theme, complete with decor, attire, amusements, and cakes to match. Always armed with a plan and her strong determination, Lane was a reckoning force. Yet, she was open to sharing, suggesting, and contributing. She met each gift of time or talent with, "That would be perfect!"
Marty and Lane owned Confessions Salon. Lane was a tireless leader until her illness forced her to retire. At Confessions, Lane employed her special gift of drawing out everyone's best side, for both her guests and team members. Lane was an amazing woman with the kindest intentions. Making people feel beautiful, both inside and out, warmed her heart.
Surviving Lane are her mother Vicki, husband Martin, her children, Logan, Reagan and Dylan, step-daughter, Faith, sister Misty, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lane was preceded in death by her father, David Noel Cunningham, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Lane was much loved by her ward family; as evidenced in their support and blessings throughout her entire illness.
Lane will be deeply loved and forever missed by all who knew her. During this difficult time of social distancing, the family will hold private services for Lane. Those of wishing to send your sympathies may do so by donating to the Children's Cancer Fund.
The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Mathis in Reno as well as the Doctors and nurses at UCSF for their expert care and encouragement during her valiant battle with cancer.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020