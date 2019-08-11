|
Lane Christopher Martin
Reno - Lane Christopher Martin passed away on July 30, 2019. Lane was born in Lancaster, California on July 31, 1987 but lived most of his life in Reno, Nevada, and most recently in Portland, Oregon.
Lane was such a cute and photogenic little baby that he even appeared on a billboard advertising the hospital where he was born. Lane grew up to be a handsome, loving, compassionate and insightful young man. He approached life with a wonderful and wry sense of humor, which drew others to him. But it was his warm smile and kind heart that we will remember and miss the most.
Lane had many talents and passions, and excelled at virtually anything he set his mind to. He was a talented painter, had recently graduated from Portland Community College with an associate's degree in graphic arts, and was an outstanding student at Portland State University where he was pursuing his passion for the fine arts. In high school, Lane was on the golf team, played trombone in the marching band and jazz band, was the goalie for the soccer team, and played tennis competitively. Lane was also an amazing and fearless "trick" skier, who was only slowed down by the inevitable broken leg. As a young adult, he took up the challenge to run a marathon with Team in Training, and with the pacing help of his father, he finished the race in an amazing time of 3:50, which impressed the many runners in his family. Lane loved the outdoors, and spent most of his free time out hiking in the mountains, or enjoying some time at a lake with his family and friends.
Lane is survived by a wide circle of loving family members and friends who will always hold him near and dear to their hearts; his mother, Cristi Martin, his brother, Evan Martin, his niece, Harper Martin, step-mother, Miranda Du, his fiancée, Brii Dayton, Aunts Cathy Bradford, Shelle Bradford and Liz Martin, Uncles Jerry Martin and Curtis Martin, his grandmother, Shirley Martin, numerous cousins, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Martin, and half-brother, Tyson Martin, both of whom he adored and greatly missed.
Lane struggled with addiction and mental health issues over the years, but was able to return to his beautiful self, time and time again, and we are forever grateful to those who helped him with his struggles. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make a contribution in Lane's memory to the Transition Projects in Portland, Oregon, an organization dedicated to helping those like Lane in their journey to a better life at: https://www.tprojects.org/donate/
Although we are all deeply saddened by his loss, Lane will forever live on in our hearts and minds, and his art will live on as a reminder of his creativity and colorful personality.
Lane's celebration of life will be held at the Tannenbaum Event Center at 20007 Mount Rose Highway, near the mountains that Lane loved, on Monday, August 12 from 6:00 in the evening to sunset.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019