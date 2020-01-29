|
Lane Romano Bussa
Ventura - Lane Romano Bussa was born November 14, 1985 in Reno, Nevada to Randy and Allison Bussa. His life ended January 23, 2020 in Ventura, California.
Lane grew up in Reno and attended the University of Nevada, Reno where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 2009. During college he studied abroad in Viterbo, Italy where he met one of the most important friends of his life, Marco.
Growing up in Reno Lane loved to snowboard frequently with his dad, visiting ski resorts throughout northern Nevada. In college he fell in love with cycling and went on to compete in many events, including successfully completing a Death Ride in 2016 in the Eastern Sierra Mountains. His favorite place in the world was the Bussa cabin at Topaz Lake, California. Lane grew up going to Topaz to water ski and wakeboard in the summer, and fish in the winter. He always called Topaz his "happy place" and was most at peace here. His spirit will be forever felt there by his family.
In 2014, Lane moved to Ventura, California and met the love of his life, Estelle Diaz. They married April 16, 2016 and welcomed their first child, Julia Rose Bussa, December 5, 2016. They welcomed their second child, Ella Lorraine Bussa, April 4, 2019. Lane always said his greatest achievement in his life was his two daughters.
Lane is survived by his wife Estelle, daughters Julia and Ella, parents Randy and Allison Bussa, grandparents Frank and Joan Bussa, sister Aubree Carlson (Jesse), nephew Clay Carlson, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Grove in south Reno on Saturday February 8th from 3pm-6pm. In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up for Julia and Ella Bussa. Donations can be made through Randy and Allison Bussa.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020