Laquita ("Kitty") Joy Brockett passed unexpectedly on September 10, 2020 almost reaching her 90th birthday. Born in Oklahoma, Kitty lived many places during her lifetime but considered Reno and Wells, Nevada her homes. Her family was in Reno and Truckee and her cherished friends were in Wells. She is survived by her greatest accomplishments in life, her daughter, Roxanne Stevenson, grandchildren Kent Almond and Kimberly Bullock (Hardy) and six great grandchildren, Alyssa, Katelyn, Austin, Alexis, Jade and Jayden. Her husband of fifty years, James Brockett, preceded her in death two years ago.



Kitty worked as a 21-dealer in the 50's and 60's in Reno and because she stood at 4'11', she had to stand on a platform in high heels which caused health issues later in life. She was stunning and glamorous like the movie stars of that era and many commented she looked like Elizabeth Taylor but with green eyes instead of blue. She remained beautiful, inside and out, until her passing. She lit up any room she walked into with her radiant smile and warmth and she never lost her keen sense of humor. She always said "laughing is the best medicine". She was genuine, loyal, kind, generous and people were drawn to her. She loved her family, friends, and kitties fiercely and was loved back the same way. Kitty was a wonderful mother, grandmother, daughter, best friend, and kitty mommy.



Kitty will be forever remembered even by those who knew her only briefly. It brings us peace knowing that she is free again, has her memory, is no longer in pain and that she is joining her loved ones. She will be so missed but we know she is our guardian angel now watching over us and that one day, we will be together again.



Dance, laugh and be joyous! We love you to the stars and moon forever.









