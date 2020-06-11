Larry D. McDaniel
Reno - October 7, 1947 - May 31, 2020
Larry D. McDaniel, 72, died at home of a sudden and unexpected heart condition on May 31, 2020. His wife, Jani, was by his side.
Larry (known by many of his family and close friends as "Butch") was born on October 7, 1947 in Reno, Nevada to Joseph and Iona (Packer) McDaniel. He attended Sparks schools and was a graduate of Sparks High School Class of 1966. He was extremely proud to be a Nevada native.
Larry was drafted into the Army in 1967. While most other servicemen in that period were sent to Vietnam, Larry was sent to Korea, serving from 1967-1969. He was given an honorable discharge.
While stationed in Korea, he wrote a letter to the Sparks Fire Chief of the time, Bill Farr, and inquired if there were any openings for firefighter positions. Chief Farr wrote back and told Larry to come see him upon his return from Korea. Larry signed on as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Sparks in August of 1970. He was hired as a fulltime firefighter on April 19, 1971. Larry achieved the rank of Captain at the Sparks Fire Department. Captain McDaniel was considered a mover and a shaker oftentimes saying, "it's sometimes easier to ask for forgiveness than permission." His accomplishments were many. He retired on April 19, 2002 with 31 years of service to the City of Sparks and its citizens.
Larry loved the fire service and helping people. He worked hard to take good care of his crews. He earned an Associate's degree in Fire Science from Truckee Meadows Community College and completed numerous fire service certifications from his years of dedicated training. He felt knowledge was best when shared and always enjoyed passing on what he learned to his team members to help them grow and prosper.
For many years, Larry and his wife Jani team-taught Building Construction fundamentals for the Northern Nevada Fire Academy at TMCC, often donating their time. They were honored multiple times as Instructors of the Year.
He and his wife, Jani, were both licensed Nevada General Contractors and owners of Larry McDaniel Construction. Together, they built many custom homes and small businesses. Whenever Larry and Jani were working together, there was always a lot of laughter, happiness, and love…that is who they were together.
Larry's nature was to always do whatever he could to help people. His work ethic always reflected his philosophy of help people first and earn money second.
The Nevada desert was one of Larry's favorite places to be. He and Jani spent many a night under the full moon appreciating all that life has to offer.
Another favorite place was their little slice of heaven called Anchor Bay, their "home away from home" on the northern coast of California. Over the past 30 years they would meet their Anchor Bay family, salmon fish, abalone dive, beach comb, and gather for potluck meals and parties.
Some of Larry's favorite life experiences included exploring the great outdoors, gardening, Saturday morning breakfasts, hunting, spending time with Jani, and anything FAMILY! He was also Jani's #1 fan of her Nevada Rocks apparel, photography, and crafts business. He was always seen sporting one of her Nevada Rocks hats, shirts, or jackets.
Larry had a very free-spirited nature. He felt getting to the destination was half the fun. There were many times when he and Jani would set out on a road trip with no destination in mind; they made it up as they went along and took many a drive for Jani's photo shoots. On one of their many spur-of-the-moment trips, they ended up driving from Reno to Alaska, touring Alaska, and were gone for two and a half months.
They also cruised Alaska and the Caribbean, traveled throughout the United States, and enjoyed a special family trip to Puerto Rico in 2018.
Larry was with his wife, Jani, for 42+ years and often joked they were each other's bad habit. When you would see one of them you knew the other one was close by.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Joe R. McDaniel (4-4-2020) and his mother, Iona R. McDaniel (3-6-1981).
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife and absolute best friend Jeanette (Jani), brother Joe McDaniel, sister-in-law Christine Lott, brother-in-law Robert Vaughn (José Contreras-Saúl), three sons, two special aunts, and numerous loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Larry wanted no sympathy, drama or negativity associated with his passing.
His message to friends and family was simple. "Wake up each day, appreciate the day, and make it a great day! Remember to always do what's right, do the best you can, and treat others the way you want to be treated."
Larry will be remembered for his lighthearted and happy disposition, the twinkle in his eyes, the love and appreciation he had for life, his sense of humor, and love for his family…Larry was our HERO!
At Larry's request, there will be no service.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In the meantime, think of Larry, raise a glass and toast to a life well lived. It's not the years in your life that count, it's the life in your years! And boy he lived life!
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice in Larry's name.
Reno - October 7, 1947 - May 31, 2020
Larry D. McDaniel, 72, died at home of a sudden and unexpected heart condition on May 31, 2020. His wife, Jani, was by his side.
Larry (known by many of his family and close friends as "Butch") was born on October 7, 1947 in Reno, Nevada to Joseph and Iona (Packer) McDaniel. He attended Sparks schools and was a graduate of Sparks High School Class of 1966. He was extremely proud to be a Nevada native.
Larry was drafted into the Army in 1967. While most other servicemen in that period were sent to Vietnam, Larry was sent to Korea, serving from 1967-1969. He was given an honorable discharge.
While stationed in Korea, he wrote a letter to the Sparks Fire Chief of the time, Bill Farr, and inquired if there were any openings for firefighter positions. Chief Farr wrote back and told Larry to come see him upon his return from Korea. Larry signed on as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Sparks in August of 1970. He was hired as a fulltime firefighter on April 19, 1971. Larry achieved the rank of Captain at the Sparks Fire Department. Captain McDaniel was considered a mover and a shaker oftentimes saying, "it's sometimes easier to ask for forgiveness than permission." His accomplishments were many. He retired on April 19, 2002 with 31 years of service to the City of Sparks and its citizens.
Larry loved the fire service and helping people. He worked hard to take good care of his crews. He earned an Associate's degree in Fire Science from Truckee Meadows Community College and completed numerous fire service certifications from his years of dedicated training. He felt knowledge was best when shared and always enjoyed passing on what he learned to his team members to help them grow and prosper.
For many years, Larry and his wife Jani team-taught Building Construction fundamentals for the Northern Nevada Fire Academy at TMCC, often donating their time. They were honored multiple times as Instructors of the Year.
He and his wife, Jani, were both licensed Nevada General Contractors and owners of Larry McDaniel Construction. Together, they built many custom homes and small businesses. Whenever Larry and Jani were working together, there was always a lot of laughter, happiness, and love…that is who they were together.
Larry's nature was to always do whatever he could to help people. His work ethic always reflected his philosophy of help people first and earn money second.
The Nevada desert was one of Larry's favorite places to be. He and Jani spent many a night under the full moon appreciating all that life has to offer.
Another favorite place was their little slice of heaven called Anchor Bay, their "home away from home" on the northern coast of California. Over the past 30 years they would meet their Anchor Bay family, salmon fish, abalone dive, beach comb, and gather for potluck meals and parties.
Some of Larry's favorite life experiences included exploring the great outdoors, gardening, Saturday morning breakfasts, hunting, spending time with Jani, and anything FAMILY! He was also Jani's #1 fan of her Nevada Rocks apparel, photography, and crafts business. He was always seen sporting one of her Nevada Rocks hats, shirts, or jackets.
Larry had a very free-spirited nature. He felt getting to the destination was half the fun. There were many times when he and Jani would set out on a road trip with no destination in mind; they made it up as they went along and took many a drive for Jani's photo shoots. On one of their many spur-of-the-moment trips, they ended up driving from Reno to Alaska, touring Alaska, and were gone for two and a half months.
They also cruised Alaska and the Caribbean, traveled throughout the United States, and enjoyed a special family trip to Puerto Rico in 2018.
Larry was with his wife, Jani, for 42+ years and often joked they were each other's bad habit. When you would see one of them you knew the other one was close by.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Joe R. McDaniel (4-4-2020) and his mother, Iona R. McDaniel (3-6-1981).
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife and absolute best friend Jeanette (Jani), brother Joe McDaniel, sister-in-law Christine Lott, brother-in-law Robert Vaughn (José Contreras-Saúl), three sons, two special aunts, and numerous loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Larry wanted no sympathy, drama or negativity associated with his passing.
His message to friends and family was simple. "Wake up each day, appreciate the day, and make it a great day! Remember to always do what's right, do the best you can, and treat others the way you want to be treated."
Larry will be remembered for his lighthearted and happy disposition, the twinkle in his eyes, the love and appreciation he had for life, his sense of humor, and love for his family…Larry was our HERO!
At Larry's request, there will be no service.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In the meantime, think of Larry, raise a glass and toast to a life well lived. It's not the years in your life that count, it's the life in your years! And boy he lived life!
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice in Larry's name.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.