Larry Grant Oxborrow
Larry Grant Oxborrow

Sparks - Larry Grant Oxborrow, 88, of Sparks, NV, died Sunday August 16, 2020. Larry was born to the late Grant and Edna Oxborrow on May 6, 1932 in Ely, Nevada. He graduated from White Pine High School in 1951 and continued his education after his service in the US Navy from 1952-1956. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Business and Education and a Masters degree in Education at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Larry was an elementary teacher at Glen Duncan Elementary and Rita Cannan Elementary in Reno, NV and a Principal at Sonoma Heights Elementary in Winnemucca, NV. He retired in 1987.

Larry was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Sparks and Winnemucca Lodge #19 F. & A. M. He loved to travel, hunt, fish, and camp. He took many memorable trips with is loving wife, Janet, of 42 years.

Larry is survived by his wife, Janet Harrison Oxborrow, children, Douglas Oxborrow of Houston, TX, and Elaine Oxborrow of Washoe Valley, NV; stepchildren, Virginia Quarles of Harvard, MA, and Scott Peevers (Kimberly) of Reno; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund @ PO Box 737, Sparks, NV 89432

Larry will be laid to rest at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Fernley NV.








Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
