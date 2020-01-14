Resources
Larry Michael Gardner

Larry Michael Gardner Obituary
Larry Michael Gardner

Sparks - Larry Michael Gardner was born in Oakland, CA on May 11, 1944 to Jennette and Lawrence Dossey Gardner and passed away in Sparks, NV on December 28, 2019.

Larry grew up in Paradise, CA and spent most of his life in Las Vegas. He served in the US Army, 1st Cavalry in Vietnam. In 1977 he married Julie Read of London, England and in 1982 their son Michael was born. Larry worked for Western/Delta Airlines for most of his career. He enjoyed hiking, camping, being out in nature, skiing, listening to music, and traveling, including spending time in London with Julie and Michael.

Larry is survived by his son, Michael (Karin); brother, Randy; and nephews, Matthew and David. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and wife.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
