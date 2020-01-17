|
Larry Michael Gardner
Sparks - Larry Michael Gardner was born in Oakland, CA on May 11, 1944 to Jennette and Lawrence Dossey Gardner and passed away in Sparks, NV on December 28, 2019.
Larry grew up in Paradise, CA and spent most of his life in Las Vegas. He served in the US Army, 1st Cavalry in Vietnam. In 1977 he married Julie Read of London, England and in 1982 their son Michael was born. Larry worked for Western/Delta Airlines for most of his career. He enjoyed hiking, camping, being out in nature, skiing, listening to music, and traveling, including spending time in London with Julie and Michael.
Larry is survived by his son, Michael (Karin); brother, Randy (Pam); and nephews, Matthew and David.
In lieu of a memorial service, the family will be celebrating his life with a trip to Mt. Shasta, a favorite place of Larry's, in the coming months.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020