Larry Paul Germain, loving brother and friend, passed away at Renown South Meadows Hospital, October 22, 2020 from Covid-19, at the age of 65.



Larry was born on July 31, 1955 in San Rafael, California to Dennis and Jeannette Germain, the 3rd child and brother to four sisters. He earned Master's Degrees in Range Ecology and Computer Science from Colorado State University and the University of Wyoming, respectively. He retired from computer programming several years ago.



Larry had a passion for fishing, golfing, shooting, various mad-scientist projects & he developed a knack for choosing excellent friends. Larry loved them all and was loved by all. Larry cherished his yearly fishing trips to Canada with his close friends, sharing photos he took and boasting of the "huge" fish he often caught. As a brother, Larry cared for his sisters with an unconditional and fervent love. He often visited his sisters and frequently organized family reunions, where he would ensure all enjoyed exquisite cocktails, meals and adventures. Larry's anecdotes and sharp wit always kept us laughing while we reminisced, learned of his latest projects and travels, his thoughts on politics, the world, who won the latest US Open - and, on occasion, the Denver Broncos.



Larry was preceded in death by his father, Dennis, his mother, Jeannette and his sister, Linda. He is survived by his sisters, Diane Beggs, Sandra Kottke and Cynthia Germain; his nephews, Ethan, Noah and Isaiah Nicolle and Daniel & Adam Schwartz; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.



Larry was cremated and his ashes will be scattered at the many places he loved to be, by both family and friends. A memorial service will be planned and held in Reno, NV when Covid guidelines allow for a gathering of friends.









