James Lawrence Speir, 78, of Rye Patch, passed away with family by his side from natural causes at Lovelock Hospital on June 2, 2019.
Larry was born in Okema, OK on May, 2 1941 to Laurence Edward Speir and Pearl Chloteen Speir.
He is survived by two children, LeAnna K Mitchell(Michael) and James Lawrence Speir, Jr(Keri), his brother, Richard Speir, his sister, Gail Flores; 4 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his younger brother in 2012, Kenneth Speir.
Larry was a charismatic, caring, social, hunter, fisherman, Nature Lover, and Artistic Master Carpenter. He loved being with family and friends overall, but the bar was his life. He enjoyed being with others and trying to find love with the next woman who sat next to him.
He could be ornery at times but was a caring man that would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need, which he actually did several times.
He travelled the world for work, all while helping friends and family along the way. He will be missed by countless people he has influenced over his life time; loved, befriended, given a home, brought hunting and fishing, or just got the chance to meet him in passing at a local bar.
His Memorial will be held at Gold Diggers Saloon and Grub House at Rye Patch Dam on July 27th at 3PM to raise a cold one in his name. All are welcome.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 11, 2019