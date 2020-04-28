|
|
Laura A. Gardner
February 4, 1925-April 23, 2020
Laura was born in a farmhouse in Miami County, Kansas, to Russell and Edith Stoker.
She was working at Southwestern Bell in Kansas City when she met the love of her life, Donald Gardner. They married in 1953, and shortly thereafter moved to Nevada, settling first in Las Vegas, then in Elko, and finally in Reno.
While Laura devoted herself to raising their children, once they were old enough she returned to work at Nevada Bell.
Laura enjoyed traveling with family and friends, gardening, playing bridge, quilting, doll making, seeing theater, and the company of a series of pet dogs.
She was preceded in death by Donald, and by her sisters, Ulla Erickson and Lila O'Daniel.
Her daughter, Debra Smith, with her husband Michael, and son Kirk, with his wife Julie Douglass, will always cherish the love and support of this strong and gracious lady.
In lieu of flowers or a memorial, friends may make donations to Reno Little Theater or to the SPCA of Northern Nevada.
Reminiscences may also be posted at www.mountainviewmortuary.net.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020