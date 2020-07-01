Laura Ann Stratton



Reno - Laura 'Ann' Stratton, age 86, of Reno, NV, formerly of Portola, CA passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born on December 7, 1933 in Tampa, FL.



Laura worked as a bookkeeper, working for various companies such as General Motors, General Electric, Plumas County Health Department, finally retiring from Reno Disposal (Waste Management) after twenty years of service. She was a member of National Organization of Women (NOW) in the 1970's and loved to share stories of her and her sister fighting for women's equality in the workplace.



After retiring Laura spent her time volunteering at the Portola Museum, working at domestic violence shelters, and traveling with and visiting friends and family all over the country.



Laura was predeceased by her loving husband of 25 years, Elmer 'Bill' Stratton. She was also predeceased by her son Dennis Alexander, sister Arleen Niblett, and parents Doil and Eupha Good. Laura is survived by her sons Bill and Troy Papp, daughter Laurie Schroeder (Randy), and step-daughters - Cathy, Debbie, Laurie, Jennifer, and Torie. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Dillon Landfried (Jennie), Zachary Papp, Brittney Burkhead, Tyler Papp, and Bailey Papp. She had three great-grandchildren and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. A loving mother, she was definitely one of a kind. We miss you



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1:00 PM @ 5801 Grizzly Road, Portola, CA 96122.









