|
|
Laurel "Lolly" Hedeen
Reno - Laurel "Lolly" Hedeen passed away on the morning of July 30th, 2019 at the age of 62. Born on April 5th, 1957, Lolly spent her childhood in Wisconsin and Florida. In the early 1980s she began a career as a bicycle mechanic. She later became one of the first female mechanics in professional bicycle racing. After owning a bike shop in Reno, she earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nevada Reno and went on to work at the university.
Lolly was an avid birder and runner but her dogs were always her first loves, each of whom was more spoiled than the one that came before. She will be remembered as a compassionate friend and fierce defender of those she cared about.
Lolly was preceded in death by her father, Spud, and mother, Dot. She is survived by her loving sisters Jeannie, Cindy and Kathy.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019